New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.44 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of EQT opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. EQT Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

