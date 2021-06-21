New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 96,460 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,460 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.30 on Monday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

