New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $217.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $175.66 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

