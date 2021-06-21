New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,500 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

