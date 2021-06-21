New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Armstrong World Industries worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

