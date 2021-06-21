NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.13 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.