NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lowered by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,622,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $74.27. 185,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

