NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 75,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.