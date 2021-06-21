Nicolas Sokolow Sells 4,881 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $113,483.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of Clarus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67.

On Monday, June 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. 8,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.19 million, a PE ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

