Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $39.68 million and $997,292.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,538.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,944.32 or 0.05975532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.16 or 0.01484916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00410786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00132264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00687185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00416256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040936 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,584,237,638 coins and its circulating supply is 7,922,737,638 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

