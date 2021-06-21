NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NiSource were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NiSource by 55.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $72,829,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

