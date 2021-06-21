NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report sales of $123.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.80 million and the lowest is $118.59 million. NN posted sales of $150.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $487.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.83 million to $500.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $510.37 million, with estimates ranging from $496.73 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

NNBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NN by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NN by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in NN by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NNBR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. 10,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $317.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58. NN has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

