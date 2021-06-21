Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $57.80 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nomura raised Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.64.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of Noah stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.40. Noah has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Noah by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.