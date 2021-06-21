Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.25.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded up $3.33 on Monday, hitting $264.76. 1,255,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,030. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.39. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.