Northern Trust Corp Has $172.08 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.53% of Wayfair worth $172,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Shares of W opened at $303.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.02. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.69 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.