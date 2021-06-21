Northern Trust Corp Purchases 51,322 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,322 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $178,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after buying an additional 88,086 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $171.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

