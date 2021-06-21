Northern Trust Corp Sells 234,099 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,099 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $162,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.0% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 371,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $3,139,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

