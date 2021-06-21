Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,660 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $190,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

NDAQ opened at $175.80 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

