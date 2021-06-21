Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,688 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989,957 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Akamai Technologies worth $202,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.63 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.