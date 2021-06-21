Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lessened by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

NOC stock opened at $367.19 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

