Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novanta were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $126.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

