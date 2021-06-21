NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $854.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $740.00 to $854.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $667.37.

NVIDIA stock opened at $745.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $464.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.51. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $356.00 and a 52 week high of $775.00.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,414 shares of company stock valued at $59,176,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,152,368,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after buying an additional 719,524 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,310,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,835,366,000 after buying an additional 233,249 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

