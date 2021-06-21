OAX Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. OAX has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $144,967.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.79 or 0.00669580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00080312 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

