Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

OXY opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,429,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $38,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

