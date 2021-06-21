Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 5,000 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,411.81).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.61). 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.75. The stock has a market cap of £89.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

