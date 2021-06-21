OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 161,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

