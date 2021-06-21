OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FB traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $330.20. The stock had a trading volume of 168,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock worth $663,955,073. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
