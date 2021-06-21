OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $330.20. The stock had a trading volume of 168,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock worth $663,955,073. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

