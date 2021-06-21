OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.86. 7,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

