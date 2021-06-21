OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,044 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of K traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.96. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,667 shares of company stock worth $27,392,305. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

