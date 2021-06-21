OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,067 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 69.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

