OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.33. 7,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

