OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 510,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 294,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,582,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 481,020 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 177,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 14,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 0.44. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

