Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Oracle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.23 on Monday. Oracle has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,244,600 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

