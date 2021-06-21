Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,682,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 554,054 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 5.2% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Oracle worth $1,942,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,244,600. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

ORCL traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.54. 248,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,525,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $223.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.