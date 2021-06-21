Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SFTW opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFTW. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,972,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,940,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

