Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $94.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.04. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

