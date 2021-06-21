PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $100,368.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $80.60 million and approximately $100,368.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,680,042,700 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

