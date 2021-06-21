Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

PTN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $135.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.42. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

