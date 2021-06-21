Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 148.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

HIBB stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

