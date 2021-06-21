Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Bank of Commerce worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 30.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $13.69 on Monday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $231.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

