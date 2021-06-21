Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.