Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Trading 7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Paramount Resources traded as high as C$15.64 and last traded at C$15.24. Approximately 77,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 401,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POU. Cormark boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

