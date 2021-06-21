Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.17.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$20.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.68. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.2641371 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

