Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:PSN opened at $39.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31. Parsons has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

