Partners Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partners Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Partners Bancorp worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

