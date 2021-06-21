Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.10. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,486 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

