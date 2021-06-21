Paxos Standard (PAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $57.35 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $764.53 million and approximately $57.35 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00041028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 764,395,706 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

