Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $195,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $352.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

