Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $383.83. 29,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

