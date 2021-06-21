Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 82,540 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,540 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 513,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 74,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OUNZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. 7,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

